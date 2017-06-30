Glendale casino to expand now that fight with state ended

A southern Arizona tribe that settled a lawsuit with the state last month allowing it to run full-fledged Indian gambling at its casino in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale now plans to expand the facility.

The Tohono O'odham Nation announced Friday it will break ground on a major expansion by years' end.

Tribal officials say the casino area will increase from 35,000 square feet to 75,000 square feet and poker, blackjack and bingo games will be added. The more than 1,000 bingo-style slots will be converted to regular slot machines.

The Desert Diamond Casino opened in 2015, but Gov. Doug Ducey's administration denied it a license to operate full-fledged gambling.

Last month's settlement allowed that in exchange for a pledge not to add more casinos in metro Phoenix.

