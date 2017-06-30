Dirty Dining June 30th: Valley restaurants keeping things clean for holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, we show you Phoenix-area restaurants who do not keeping a clean kitchen.

But this week, no restaurants had a significant number of major violations. 

And we found several with perfect scores.

Check out our Dean's List:

Bobby Q
8501 N. 27th Ave
Phoenix
85051

PizzaFarro’s
36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive
Carefree
85377

Olive Garden
1010 W. Elliot Road
Tempe
85284

Little Mesa Café
3929 E. Main Street
Mesa
85205

Federico’s Mexican Food
2240 W. Indian School Road
Phoenix
85015

Backyard Taco
1524 E. University Drive
Mesa
85203

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

