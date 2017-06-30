Former Diamondbacks' Pitcher Scott Schoenweis is giving back to the game

You can't keep Scott Schoeneweis off the diamond.

The former big league star is helping out regularly with the Notre Dame Prep Baseball Team. "Root for them, work with them, whatever I can do to help them," Schoeneweis said.

He's also working with the young ladies as well, coaching the very successful 12-U Scottsdale Saints Softball Team. "I brag about about my girls, they can play!" Schoeneweis said of his girls team.

The lefty has dealt with more adversity than most. Following a Freshman All-American year at Duke, he discovered he had Testicular Cancer.

He took six months of chemotherapy treatments in a three month period. He also played baseball while he went through the treatment. That shows how tough he is.

Later, he blew out his UCL in left elbow. "I came back early by Tommy John surgery standards and had a horrible junior year," said Schoeneweis.

He rebounded to win ten games his senior season and went on to pitch twelve seasons in the majors for eight different teams winning a world series with the Angels in 2002.

Nothing came easy for the lefty. The MLB wrongfully accused him of using steroids to gain a competitive edge. Schoeneweis had an exemption to use steroids to help with his cancer treatments.

Then in 2009, he tragically lost his wife, Garbrielle, to a drug overdose. The loss took a lot out of him. He is doing the best to raise his three kids and be the best father possible.

Schoeneweis is a good person who has a lot to offer to the game. Going through so much life adversity and still so down to earth; years later, he cares enough to give back to the next generation.

