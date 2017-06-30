10-year-old Brandon Gorzynski makes elite California Brick Hockey Team

10-year-old Brandon Gorzynski was destined to play hockey. "My brother started skating at the ice den when he was very little. As soon as he got his first stick, I started using his stick. Then, I got a mini-stick and kept playing and playing and got better" said Brandon. He certainly has gotten better. He leads the 10-U Bobcats Hockey Team in scoring and is playing against the nation's best competition. "Brandon is definitely skilled for his age group, said Bobcats Coach Ronald Filion. "He's got a bigger body, a good shot, It's his passion, he loves the game."

Brandon made the elite California Brick team, comprised of the region's best players. "I was really excited. I was driving home from California and I realized and I jumped up and went yeah!" said Brandon. "It was really exciting. He worked hard at practice and the tryouts and we were really excited he made the team." said his mom, Sharon Gorzynski. " The Brick is a big tradition, a lot of NHL Players played in that tournament when they were 10-years-old."

Brandon has a great training partner that pushes him all the time, his dog Annie. "Everyday I wake up and she is looking at me with a puck in her mouth," said Brandon. "It's really fun she encourages me a lot." Brandon wants to follow the footsteps of Toronto Maple Leafs Star and Scottsdale's Auston Matthews. "He played here and then went up to the NHL, that's really cool."

Maybe one day, Brandon will be mentioned in the same company as Matthews. "If I work hard, maybe I can to," said Brandon.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.