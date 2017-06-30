Phoenix police find body of home invasion suspect in car

Phoenix police say they found the body of a home invasion suspect in a truck a short distance from the home invasion.

That deceased suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Leondro Torres Jr.

Officers first responded to a "shots fired" call Friday afternoon at a home near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined there was a home invasion at a house and the resident of the home had fired shots at two armed intruders.

Police say both suspects had machetes when the homeowner opened the door.

The suspects reportedly tried to force their way in, swinging their weapons.

That's when police say the homeowner got a semi-automatic gun and shot both suspects, and then the suspects took off.

The homeowner provided police with a vehicle and suspect description.

A short time later, police located the vehicle near 25th Avenue and West San Miguel.

One person was found dead inside that truck. Police say the body belongs to one of the suspects.

The other suspect remains on the loose.

The investigation into this case is just getting underway.

