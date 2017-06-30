Brush fire forces temporary closure of SR87 near Fort McDowell

A brush fire burning along State Route 87 near Ft.McDowell forced authorities to temporarily close a section of SR87 in both directions.

The brush fire was reported around 2 p.m. Arriving crews had lane restrictions in place as they worked along the northbound lanes to put the fire out.

Just before 5 p.m. authorities with ADOT said the conditions have forced them to close State Route 87 in both directions at milepost 210 between the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation and Sunflower. They re-opened the roadway about 30 minutes later.

There is slow traffic reported in the area from milepost 203 to 208.

Motorists should delay traveling if possible.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.