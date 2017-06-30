PD warns of 'Jugging' crime; arrests made in Scottsdale

Scottsdale authorities have made arrests for a new crime trend that police have seen in other parts of the country.

Scottsdale Police Dept. spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Hoster said the type of crime is called "jugging."

In this trend coming out of Houston, TX, criminal gang members will generally stake out banks and ATMs, watching for people leaving with bank bags or envelopes. They will follow the victims to other locations, where the suspects then burglarize the victim's vehicle while the victim is away.

Hoster said in mid-May, police were called to a burglary from a car parked at the Albertson's store located near Thomas and Scottsdale roads.

Detectives learned that the victim had made a cash withdrawal at a bank just prior to arriving at the grocery store.

Hoster said detectives worked for over a month on the investigation and on Wednesday they arrested Nathaniel Ray House Jr., 25, and Qu Nesha Lache Ward, 23, for several vehicle burglaries.

"House has been tied to seven separate incidents in the area with a total monetary loss of approximately $10,000," said Hoster. He is a documented gang member from Houston, Texas. Ward, an accomplice, is being charged with one count of burglary from a vehicle said Hoster.

The Scottsdale Police Department would like to offer these safety tips to Valley residents:

Keep large amounts of cash and other values out of public view on your person.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Never leave cash and other values in public view inside your car.

If you see something suspicious, call the police.

