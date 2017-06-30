Queen of Clean: 4th of July stains

RED WHITE and BLUE STAINS

RED STAINS

Red Popsicles

What to do when it drips:

Remove any excess with a plastic knife or a spoon.

Fill a spray bottle with equal parts hydrogen peroxide and water (50-50), spritz it on the stain, and let stand for 30 minutes;

If the stain is stubborn use Carbona Stain Devils for Fruit and Red Wine.

Then launder as usual.

Watermelon

Remove any excess watermelon;

Spray the spot with cheap aerosol hairspray, the alcohol in the product will lift out the stain. You can also saturate it with rubbing alcohol.

Then launder as usual



WHITE STAINS

Sweat Stains

Not only are sweat stains unsightly, they can be really embarrassing! Yellowing can be caused by the aluminum in your antiperspirant, not you.

Just mix equal parts baking soda and hydrogen peroxide with a bit of water to create a paste;

Use a toothbrush to rub it in;

Let that sit for 30 minutes;

Then use the toothbrush to remove the paste;

Launder as usual

A product that works well on stains and odor is ESPRO Sports Cleaner. It will remove the stains and works on odor too. Check out Amazon or ESPROclean.com for purchase information.

To avoid stains altogether, try aluminum-free antiperspirants available from brands like CRYSTAL Deodorant that is all natural.



Sun Tan Lotion

When you are spending time outside, suntan lotion is an absolute necessity, but the grease stains that come with it are not!

Remove as much lotion as possible

Sprinkle baby powder to absorb the excess oil/moisture Leave on for an hour or so.

Soak the stain in white vinegar;

Wash the garment in the hottest temperature the care label will allow with the appropriate bleach for the fabric and color.



BLUE STAINS

Blueberries

These little treats can leave a huge mark, but getting it out is not a big deal. This treatment will also work for red wine, strawberry, blackberry, and grape juice stains.

Remove the excess

Rinse the spot in cold water

Spread some white, non gel toothpaste over the stain

Scrub between your fingers

Launder as usual