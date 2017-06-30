Your holiday weekend will be toasty and dry

Hot, dry weather will wrap up the workweek, with temperatures and winds slightly increasing for the weekend.

High pressure building into the region will keep daytime highs a couple of degrees above normal Friday with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will bump up another degree or two this weekend, and southwesterly winds will become breezy both Saturday and Sunday as a trough tracks north of Arizona.

Some moisture tracking into extreme southeastern and eastern Arizona starting Sunday may produce a stray storm or two through the middle of next week.

High pressure associated with the monsoon will track northward into the Four Corners region by the end of next week. This is a favorable position to pump deeper moisture into the state, which would help fuel more storms. A rise in temperatures will take place before the Valley sees any storm activity.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 108 Friday afternoon with a low of 80 Saturday morning. The forecast high for Saturday afternoon is 110, with 109 Sunday, 108 Monday, 110 for Independence Day, 112 for Wednesday and 113 Thursday.

For crews battling the Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, southwesterly winds will be light, ranging from five to 10 mph. Relative humidity range from 10 to 15 percent, and highs will be in the upper 80s. This weekend, wind gusts will kick up to 20 mph. Areas of smoke from wildfires will drift into many Northern Arizona communities.

Finally, a High Pollution Advisory for ozone is in effect through Friday evening for Maricopa County.

