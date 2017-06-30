Fugitive of 40 years caught in Flagstaff

Investigators with the Arizona Dept. of Transportation looking into an ID theft crime arrested a man who, turns out, had been hiding from authorities in New York for 40 years.

Officials with ADOT said their investigators were acting on a tip from the Social Security Administration about a Flagstaff man who used the identity of a deceased Massachusetts resident, including name, date of birth and Social Security number, to obtain an Arizona driver license and a vehicle title and registration.

Police showed up at his Flagstaff apartment in August of 2016 to look into the incident.

They arrested the man who tried to use the fake documents.

The police booked him, as normal, taking his fingerprints in the process.

Once fingerprints were sent through the system, they came back positive for 62-year-old Todd Matus, formerly of New York.

Matus had eluded New York police for 40 years on sexual assault charges. Matus’ true identity was revealed, along with the fact that he was a fugitive from justice in Suffolk County, New York, where he was convicted of sexual assault in 1976.

According to Suffolk County Police, Matus, who was out on bail when he fled in 1976, lived in Vermont, Nevada and Hawaii before coming to Arizona.

After serving time in jail in Arizona for forgery and identity theft, Matus was extradited to Suffolk County to serve his 15-year sentence for crimes there.

