Queen of Clean: Clean grill hacks

Burn Off Excess Food and Grease

After you use your grill, turn the heat on high and leave for about 10 minutes, or until the grill is no longer smoking from burning the food residue. Then turn off your grill.

Did you forget to clean your grill last time and now have a dirty grill rack?

First, heat up the grill. Spraying a little white vinegar on the grates will help loosen the residue. Then scrub firmly with a half of an onion or a simple crumbled ball of aluminum foil works wonders. Its texture and malleability is exactly right for grill-scrubbing and can be tossed you're done. Use tongs to protect your hands from the heat.

Cleaning the Outside of the Grill

If it is stainless steel, use a quality stainless steel cleaner and polish. I like CLR Stainless Steel Cleaner.

For other grill finishes, use some hot soapy water and rinse well. You can put car wax on them to protect. Don't put car wax on stainless steel.

Removing BBQ Sauce and Ketchup From Fabric

Working from the back of the stain, flush with cold water. Still working from the wrong side of the fabric, pretreat with a liquid laundry detergent, tapping the stain with the back of a spoon. Let stand for several minutes. Rinse well. Sponge the stain with white vinegar, and then rinse well again. Keep Carbona Stain Devils for Ketchup and Sauce on hand for tough stains. Buy in the laundry aisle of grocery and home stores or order from Amazon.

Mustard

This is one of the worst stains to remove. Getting to it before it is old and dry is best. Scrape off excess mustard. Rub Glycerin into the stain with your fingertips and let it sit for a few minutes.

Rinse with cool water. Launder, using the hottest water and the type of bleach (chlorine bleach preferred) that are safe for the fabric. Find glycerin at drug stores and online. You can also try a product called WHITE BRITE. It is a great discoloration and stain remover. You can use it on whites and colorfast colors too.

Grease or Meat Juice Spill on Concrete

Cover it as soon as possible with corn starch or salt. Put a paper towel over it and put something heavy on it if possible. Let sit 24 hours to absorb and then sweep off. First try some laundry stain remover on it. If that doesn't work, rinse it off and let it dry, then carefully spray with oven cleaner. Leave on 10 minutes and then scrub with a brush and rinse really well. Wear gloves and rinse down any grass or flowers in the area, to protect from the cleaner before you begin. Rinse again when done. Don't do this in hot weather. It will dry too fast to work.