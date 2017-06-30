3 On Your Side

Traditional 'men's jobs' targeting women

Posted: Updated:
More industries are looking to hire women. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) More industries are looking to hire women. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The International Training Institute says the number of women in its sheet metal apprenticeship program has doubled in two years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The International Training Institute says the number of women in its sheet metal apprenticeship program has doubled in two years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The “Women in Trucking Association” has created a Girl Scout patch to show trucking isn’t just for men. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The “Women in Trucking Association” has created a Girl Scout patch to show trucking isn’t just for men. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Question for women out there: Are you looking for a job? Or a new career path?

We’ve got news for you. Some industries, you may have never considered before are “hiring” and you’re exactly what they’re looking for. There’s even new recruiting campaigns to attract women to apply.

There may be no such thing as a “man’s world" for long!

Adrienne Donato is one ironworker who has made a successful career for herself!

“I love physical work,” says Donato.

You may find Adrienne 30 feet above the ground some days, welding and using a hand-held jackhammer. She even worked for the same company through two pregnancies.

“They were very supportive,” she says.

Ironworkers are just one of many fields now trying to recruit women.

The industry just announced a new paid maternity benefit.

“They’re gonna make good money, but they’re gonna have great benefits to go along with it. So, they'll have that health insurance, and a pension plan,” said Vicki O’Leary, the district representative for Safety and Diversity for Ironworkers International.

And the trucking industry says there’s a shortage of drivers.  

Driver Jodi Edwards and the “Women in Trucking Association” is trying to change that. They created a Girl Scout patch to show trucking isn’t just for men. And Edwards is now part of her company’s recruiting campaign.

“They are trying to tap what is potentially an untapped field of employees, and that's women. They can come and have a normal day job and they can go home at night,” said Edwards.

The International Training Institute says the number of women in its sheet metal apprenticeship program has doubled in two years.

And the Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation offers scholarships.

Why the push for women in these industries and companies?

“It’s good to be able to show that they have a diverse workforce whether that helps them to win business or show legitimacy in the markets that they're serving,” said Assistant Professor of Management Beth K. Humberd, Ph.D.

She works at the Manning School of Business and is an associate at the school’s Center for Women and Work.

Research shows gender diversity in the workplace can lead to higher profits and productivity.

Plus, Dr. Humberd says industries need to attract young people.

“We're seeing the retiring baby boomers that were perhaps a more prominent part of the workforce in these trades, occupations, we're seeing them leaving that workforce,” says Dr. Humberd.

Donato went to a four-year college and found, for her, “hands on” was not working behind a desk. And she is now proud to lead the way for other women ironworkers.

“I like that it changes all the time. You're with different people all the time, so you know, you don't have that monotony of being in an office,” says Donato.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side