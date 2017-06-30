Deputy corrals, feeds family's burros during Goodwin Fire

Yavapai County Sheriff's Deputy who fed and cared for a Mayer couple's pet burros during the Goodwin Fire (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Diego and Daisy, the burros the Deputy has taken care of in Mayer during the Goodwin Fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Yavapai County lifted evacuations in the Mayer area on Thursday allowing residents to check on any damage.

"We have no idea what it looks like," said Howard Coatney who lives with his wife Susan in the Mayer area.

[READ MORE: Goodwin Fire 43 percent contained; Hwy 69 reopened]

The couple waited at an access point for an escort to their house on Friday, after hearing part of the home had been burned.

"We had to leave our animals behind and that's been a little tough on us. We love our animals," said Howard.

They left the burros, goats, and chickens in a hurry as the Goodwin fire made promises of destruction. Susan got in contact with a Yavapai County Deputy in the area a couple of days ago. He gave her some bittersweet news.

[RELATED: Fire personnel battling Goodwin Fire brace for winds]

"The officer said it was significant," she said looking at a photo the deputy texted to her. "All of the main electrical lines enter the electrical panel right there. So that's significantly destroyed."

The fire made it's way to their home of 16 years. It's badly damaged but still standing. As it turns out, the animals, including burros Diego and Daisy are still standing too. The Yavapai County Deputy corralled the animals after they got out and has been feeding them ever since.

"He told her he's made a friendship with the burros," Howard said of the deputy. "It was really nice to see that."

[SLIDESHOW: Goodwin Fire south of Prescott]

The deputy made a friend in the burros. The Coatney's made a friend in the Deputy. And as the fire rages on close by, their new friend personally escorted them home to check on the place and pets they love.

"I want to say thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," said Howard. "It's above and beyond the call of duty."

While the residents of Mayer have been allowed to go back home there are plenty of folks in the surrounding area that are still evacuated, wondering about their homes as well. Though it may be a couple of days before the firefighters can safely get to some of those areas to safely assess the damage.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

[TAKE ACTION: Goodwin Fire: How you can help fire victims]

Sunrise in Mayer. Evacs lifted here. Some damage. Fight against #GoodwinFire continues. Another long day for firefighters ahead. #AZfamily pic.twitter.com/ob7bzr42O3 — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) June 30, 2017

Mayer resident says @YavapaiSheriff deputy has been taking care of his burros and goats. #Kudos Part of home burned. #AZfamily pic.twitter.com/CdAbZEDoUU — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) June 30, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.