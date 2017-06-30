Ways to Give Back with Your Kids

By Amanda Goossen

Don’t Be A Chump, Check For A Lump

Long Hot Summer: Summer Fundraising Competition

Don’t Be a Chump is assisting close to one woman a day in Arizona with a free wig. As a summer fundraising push, Don’t Be A Chump, Check For A Lump is running a fun competition. Anyone who raises funds through a fundraiser or event and tags Don’t Be Chump on social media in a photo or video as well as submits their fundraising dollars by 11:59pm on August 1st will be entered to win. Winners will receive four 1-day park hopper passes to Disneyland and California Adventure. Visit the Don’t Be A Chump Facebook page for more information as well as the contest registration page.

Ideas include a Lemonade Stand, Car Wash, Pancake Breakfast, etc. Rules and regulations can be found on Facebook.

UMOM

Kids Reading to Kids

UMOM New Day Centers provide critical services to homeless youth, individuals and families. Founded in 1964, UMOM is also the largest shelter for homeless families in the state, with over 170 families receiving safe shelter and services each night.

Children and adults can volunteer at UMOM and with the many programs offered, there is something for everyone. The Kids Reading to Kids Program allows children 8 years and older to read to the youngest children at the shelter every Tuesday night from 6 to 8pm.

Teens 16 and older are also able to volunteer in a variety of ways, including helping with homework in the Kid’s Den and doing art projects and playing games in the Child Development Center.

Go online for more information as well as the volunteer application.

Child Crisis Arizona

Back to School Drive

Child Crisis Arizona operates the only licensed emergency shelter for children from birth to 10 in Maricopa County. Children arrive to due to abuse, neglect, abandonment, or other forms of maltreatment when a family relative or licensed foster care family is not available.

Child Crisis Arizona is currently looking to provide backpacks, school supplies, one new outfit per child and one pair of shoes per child to each of their current children, before school starts in late July and early August. Items needed include character backpacks, crayons, rulers, paper, markers, pencils, glue, glue sticks, erasers, etc.

I will personally hold a shoe and backpack drive this Friday, June 30 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm at Rita’s Italian Ice in Arcadia (46th St and Indian School, Safeway Parking Lot). For every pair of shoes or backpack brought in during that time, you will receive a free kid size Italian Ice from Rita’s).

Families can drop off items at one of two locations: Our emergency children’s shelter at 604 W. 9th St., Mesa, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 2334 E. Polk St., Phoenix, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arizona Animal Welfare League

Jr. Volunteer Days

As Arizona’s largest and oldest no-kill shelter, the mission of the Arizona Animal Welfare League is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome dogs, cats, puppies and kittens throughout the state of Arizona.

With AAWL there are a variety of volunteer opportunities, including Jr. Volunteer Days for ages 9-17 which gives kids the chance to volunteer at the shelter doing tasks and chores that are incredibly important to the shelter, as they work to keep the animals clean, fed and happy.

Gigi’s Playhouse

Play, Help, Have Fun

Gigi’s Playhouse is the only worldwide network of down syndrome achievement centers; changing lives through free, results-driven programs for individuals of all ages, their families and communities.

Volunteers ages 12 and up can host programs, interact with kids, help with educational activities and learning, pitch in with events, do computer work, participate on a committee, and organize fundraisers. The youngest volunteers are great at interacting and helping with the children at Gigi’s Playhouse.

Visit the website for volunteer information and requirements.

Feed My Starving Children

Meal Packing

With Feed My Starving Children, volunteers as young as Kindergarten can volunteer with their family to measure, weigh and pack meals for families in need. Feed My Starving Children helps families all over the world, including here in Arizona. Meals are prepared to meet the needs of the starving, with nutritional formulas that have proven to impact their lives.

Sign up to pack meals at the Mesa location, which are scheduled multiple times a day. In addition, look up one of the many mobile-donation locations or sign up to create a packing event of your own.

Phoenix Rescue Mission

Code Red Water Drive

http://phoenixrescuemission.org/codered/?a=r&utm_expid=93160202-6.JJ_ZiTgqSG6dF0uOQwFuSQ.1&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F

During Code:Red months, with temps in the triple digits, life on the streets goes from unbearable to deadly. Homeless men, women, and children in our community urgently need your help to survive the blistering summer heat.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission wants YOU to hold your own water drive. For more information on creating your own water drive (with you family, children, co-workers, etc), go to: http://phoenixrescuemission.org/codered/code-red-water-drive-details/?a=r&utm_expid=93160202-6.JJ_ZiTgqSG6dF0uOQwFuSQ.1&utm_referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fphoenixrescuemission.org%2Fcodered%2F%3Fa%3Dr

Operation Fix It

Fix-It Volunteer Helpers

http://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/neighborhoods/operation-fix-it

After launching in 2012, this organization which is now partnered with the city of Scottsdale, has worked to better the homes of over 200 Scottsdale residents a year. Through donations, Operation Fix It, pitches in to fix the homes of residents unable to make repairs on their own, with 99% of their repairs going toward the homes of Scottsdale’s elderly residence.

Families can volunteer to work on a Fix-It project together by visiting the City of Scottsdale website. Parents will be asked to sign a waiver for young children to help on a project and children will be given tasks that are age appropriate.