Suspected Serial Street Shooter indicted on new charges

Booking photo of Aaron Juan Saucedo, left, and composite sketch of the Serial Street Shooter. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Aaron Saucedo, known as the suspected Serial Street Shooter, has been indicted on a number of new charges, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's office.

Up until now, Saucedo had only been officially charged in the August 2015 murder of his mother's boyfriend. Saucedo pleaded not guilty to that charge.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, the new charges against Saucedo include 8 counts of first-degree murder, six counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of discharging a firearm at a structure and one count of endangerment.

Saucedo's bond has been set at $8 million.

