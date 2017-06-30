Arizona man convicted of 1976 rape extradited to New York

Police on Long Island say an Arizona man has been extradited to New York more than 40 years after he fled the state after a rape conviction.

Suffolk County police have scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon at police headquarters in Yaphank to discuss the case of 62-year-old Todd Matus.

Authorities say Matus was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sodomy in 1976. Officials say he fled while free on bail and was living under an assumed name.

Matus was arrested last fall in Flagstaff, Arizona, and charged with forgery and identity theft. He was turned over to the Suffolk County fugitive unit after completing his sentence in Arizona.

It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.

