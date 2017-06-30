Independence day celebrations with the D-Backs this Saturday

Apple Pie Nachos pictured available on the June 1st game. (Source: Arizona Diamondbacks)

The All American Churro Dog that will be sold on June 1st. (Source: Arizona Diamondbacks)

This Saturday night the D-backs will be celebrating Independence day during their game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field.

The 1st of July game will be highlighted with a Patriotic State Forty-Eight T-shirt giveaway to the first 20,000 fans.

The D-Backs wants to encourage fans to bring a few bottles of water and a fan for potentially long lines at the gates before entering the field.

Before the game, Chase and Building Homes for Heroes will be presenting Alexis Jacquez Gamez, an Army specialist and Purple Heart Recipient, keys to a newly remodeled home.

There will also be exclusive food items only available at the July 1st game. Exclusive food items will include: Apple Pie Nachos, Red, White, & Blue Caramel Apples, Blue Mule Cocktail, and an All-American Churro Dog.

A Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Gila River Casinos, will begin right after the game.

Limited tickets are still available for the game.



dbacks.com

Chase Field

401 E. Jefferson St.

Saturday, July 1, 7:10 p.m.

