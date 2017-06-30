Police: Man wanted in Phoenix store robbery

Police say the suspect emptied the cash tray and threw it against the counter before fleeing eastbound on foot. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

The Phoenix Police Department is asking the public to help them find a robbery suspect.

According to police, A man entered a Family Dollar store on McDowell Road and 18th Street back on June 18.

Authorities say the suspect walked to the front counter to pay for an item.

When the clerk processed the payment, the suspect jumped over the counter and ripped the cash tray from the clerk's grasp.

Police say the suspect emptied the cash tray and threw it against the counter before fleeing eastbound on foot.

The man is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet 11 inches. He weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

