RV and semi-truck catch fire in Phoenix industrial yard

An RV and semi-truck caught fire in a Phoenix industrial yard early Friday morning.

Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles from the blaze near 21st Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Phoenix firefighters had to force open a gate and cut through a fence to access the burning RV and semi-truck, Phoenix fire said.

Both vehicles were located under an awning, raising concern for exposures but firefighters were able to contain the fire to these two vehicles.

No one was around at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported to any firefighters.

