Public viewing announced for late ASU coach Frank Kush

Arizona State University officials and the family of the late Frank Kush has announced a public viewing for the longtime ASU football coach on July 5.

The viewing will take place at the All Saints Catholic Newman Center in Tempe from 5-9 p.m.

According to ASU chief operating officer Rocky Harris, Sun Devil Athletics also plans to honor Kush at Camp Tontozona and dedicate a 2017 home game to him and his legacy. Those details will be announced at a later date.

Kush was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995. He coached the Sun Devils football team from 1958-1979.

During that time, Kush compiled a record of 176-54-1, with only one losing season.

Kush passed away on June 22 at the age of 88.

The Kush family invites fans to a public viewing on Wed. July 5 for Coach Kush at All Saints Catholic Newman Center in Tempe from 5-9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XjyIQth2Ok — Sun Devil Athletics (@TheSunDevils) June 27, 2017

