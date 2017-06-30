Arizona's gas prices fall heading into holiday weekend

Are you heading out this Fourth of July weekend?

According to AAA Arizona, the price of fuel is trending lower across most of the country.

Arizona's fuel average is at an 11-week low at about $2.27 per gallon, which is a drop of 3.1 cents over last month and 2.1 cents more than this time last year.

[RELATED: Red, white and blue celebrations light up the Valley]

“Record refinery rates and high gasoline and crude inventory are among the contributing factors causing the downward price trend,” said Michelle Donati, communications manager for AAA Arizona. “While the statewide fuel average remains a couple of pennies above year-ago levels, prices remain historically low for the summer travel season.

In Arizona, Phoenix's gas prices are about $2.22 per gallon while the gas prices in Tucson are about $2.94 per gallon.

AAA officials say South Carolina and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $1.91 and $2.94 per gallon, respectively.

According to AAA, approximately 37.5 million Americans will be hitting the roads this Fourth of July weekend.

For more information, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.