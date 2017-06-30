Keeping your pets safe on the Fourth of July

Pets go missing on July 4 more than any other holiday, so it is important to make sure your pet is safe before the festivities begin. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

July 5 is the busiest day of the year for shelters across the country and many pets, frightened by the sound of fireworks, end up wandering away from home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

July 5 is the busiest day of the year for shelters across the country and many pets frightened by the sound of fireworks, end up wandering away from home, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

Pets go missing on July 4 more than any other holiday, so it is important to make sure your pet is safe before the festivities begin.

Here are a few tips from the Arizona Humane Society on keeping your pets safe for July 4.

Ensure your pet has proper identification like an ID tag. Having your pet microchipped is even better. If your pet is lost, having proper identification greatly increases the odds of being reunited.

Try to keep your pets cool. High temperatures on July 4 are supposed to be around 109 degrees in Phoenix and panicked dogs are subjected to heat stroke. Try to provide plenty of shade for your pets, fresh water and keep pets off hot pavement.

Keep your pets indoors and distracted from the loud bangs from fireworks. The noise and lights from fireworks can frighten pets, causing them to flee or escape. Keeping your pets indoors, away from fireworks and with the TV or radio on will help distract your pets from the triggers.

Try to always have an eye on your pets' whereabouts. Do not leave pets unattended in the backyard as sounds from fireworks can trigger them to run off and escape. In addition, unattended pets can become attracted to food on countertops or in trash cans, which could be poisonous to pets.

To report signs of animals in distress this summer, call the Arizona Humane Society’s emergency animal medical technicians at 602-997-7585 ext. 2073.

If you do lose your pet over the holiday, visit www.azhumane.org/lost-a-pet/ for tips from the Arizona Humane Society on locating your pet.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.