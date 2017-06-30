Mexican woman arrested with more than 2 pounds of heroin

When a female agent obtained permission from the 58-year-old woman to conduct a body search, the agent reported detected a foreign object in the woman's groin area. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona say they seized more than two pounds of heroin that were being concealed in the groin area of a Mexican woman.

Agents at the Nogales Station were working the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint Wednesday afternoon when the heroin was discovered during an inspection on a commercial shuttle bus.

When a female agent obtained permission from the 58-year-old woman to conduct a body search, the agent reported detected a foreign object in the woman's groin area.

Agents arrested the woman for narcotics smuggling after determining the object was a package of heroin, worth an estimated $35,000.

She was then transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station and later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing.

The woman's name wasn't released Thursday.

