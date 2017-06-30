Trailer home complete loss after fire, no one inside at time

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A trailer home was a complete loss after an overnight fire in Apache Junction, according to Rural Metro fire.

Luckily, no one was home at the time, as the owners of the trailer were up north at their primary home.

Rural Metro fire said there was minimal damage to the surrounding areas of the trailer park located near Signal Butte Road and Apache Trail.

They have yet to determine the cause of the fire and are still investigating.

