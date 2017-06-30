In wake of fire, Prescott reminding people they're open for business ahead of holiday

The City of Prescott said they are fielding hundreds of calls from people asking if their regularly scheduled events are still going on in the wake of the Goodwin Fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"It's so beautiful. This area is just so pretty," said Kathy Tietz. "You've got that small town feel. You walk by people, they say hello."

Tietz recently moved to Chino Valley from California. She said the smoke on the horizon concerned her at first.

"It looks like it's fairly close, but after talking to people, it's 15 miles from here," she said.

It's not stopping her from hanging out in Downtown Prescott for their version of American Idol.

"Look at the people out, it isn't stopping people from coming and enjoying themselves," Tietz said.

"The fireworks are scheduled right now for July 4th," said John Heiney with the City of Prescott. From the Frontier Days Rodeo, to the parade, and arts and crafts show, they are open for business.

"We are a tourism-based economy so these weekends, when we're bringing people in, filling up hotel rooms and restaurants, it's vital to our economy," Heiney said.

Tietz said she's excited to ring in her first Fourth of July in her new home, alongside the tourists.

"We're looking forward to it," she said.

