Woman allegedly tries to smuggle man in trunk

A man was found in a trunk trying to get into the U.S. illegally, Border Patrol agents said. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A woman who is a U.S. citizen was arrested for trying to smuggle a man into the U.S. in her car's trunk, the Border Patrol said.

Agents at the Interstate 19 immigration point in Nogales discovered the 22-year-old Mexican man in the trunk of a Nissan sedan on Wednesday afternoon. The discovery was made after the 19-year-old driver had to go through a secondary inspection.

At the time of the stop, the temperature was 102 degrees outside and the inside of the trunk was probably a lot hotter.

Both people were arrested.

The teen is being charged with alien smuggling while the man will face charges for immigration violations, the Border Patrol said.

