City of Tempe introduces interactive maps for Tempe Town Lake

If you have any questions about Tempe Town Lake, you won't be searching for answers much longer! The City of Tempe has introduced a new interactive map that can be found on the city's website.

The map has every landmark near the lake. Whether it's something simple like a water fountain or a bathroom, or if it's something more specific like the nearest memorial or art structure, the map shows where all of them are.

Tapping or clicking on one of the icons will show a picture of the spot and zooming out from the lake will show the surrounding area.

According to the city of Tempe, 2.4 million people visit the lake annually, so a map could be helpful for those who have never been.

The map works best on Firefox or Chrome browsers, according to the release from the city.

