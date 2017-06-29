Crews perform 40 minutes of CPR to save teen found in pool

A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after firefighters said she was found in an above ground pool by her family in Phoenix on Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. near 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

Family members said they think she may have been in the water for about five minutes, the fire department said.

According to emergency crews, she didn't have a pulse when they arrived so they started performing CPR and other treatments.

She was taken to John C. Lincoln North Mountain Hospital where she received 40 minutes of CPR and regained a pulse, firefighters said.

The girl will then be taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

It's unclear how she got into the pool or what happened in the water.

