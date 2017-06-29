Arpaio lawyers file motion seeking an acquittal

Lawyers for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio have filed a motion in federal court seeking a judgment of acquittal in his criminal contempt-of-court case.

The motion was filed Thursday evening, hours after the fourth day of testimony at Arpaio's trial over his defiance of a judge's 2011 order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Arpaio's attorneys say the case "is well beyond the one-year statute of limitations" and that the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix "has been wrongfully deprived of a trial by jury."

Prosecutors must prove the 85-year-old Arpaio intentionally violated the order to win a conviction.

If convicted, the retired lawman would face up to six month in jail although lawyers who have followed the case doubt he'll ever be incarcerated.