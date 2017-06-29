Friend Pays it Forward to Valley mom who lost leg after car accident

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Heather Adams wants only the best for her 10-year-old daughter Bailey.

But right now, providing even the basic necessities is a challenge after the Valley mom lost part of her leg recently following a terrible car crash.

"Your first instinct when you get out of the car, get out of bed, go to restroom, is to stand on both of your feet," said Adams. "So, it's been really hard."

Heather is doing the best she can working part time at a Tempe daycare center.

One of the things that could make Heather's life a little easier, is if she had a prosthetic leg, which she currently can't afford.

"I just think it would make a world of difference to get me back on my feet with everything I need to be doing and be able to live my life, and not be limited to what I can't do," said Adams.

Cassie Roessing has watched the single mom struggle with not just the accident, but also an assortment of other health issues that included open heart surgery.

Roessing reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Adams to help her get the prosthetic leg she desperately needs.

"She is working hard to make everything happen for her and her daughter," said Roessing.

A CBS-5 camera was rolling when Roessing surprised Adams at work last week.

"Your family is awesome and with all your hardships, and everything going on, on behalf of CBS 5 and myself, we wanted to give you $500 to Pay it Forward to you."

"For her to reach out and help, that was awesome, and really hit home and touched my heart," said Adams. "You just have to have a strong mindset and just know that everything will be OK. I'm really determined to walk again."

