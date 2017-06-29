Ex-prison transport officer indicted after 3 sexual assaults

A federal grand jury in Phoenix has indicted a former prison transport officer who's accused of sexually assaulting three female prisoners while threatening them with a gun.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say 49-year-old Eric Scott Kindley was arrested June 1 in Stockton, California.

They say Kindley operates a company that jails hire to transport people who have been arrested on out-of-state warrants.

Prosecutors say Kindley assaulted the women separately while transporting them between states on separate occasions between January and May.

The transports were California to Arizona, Alabama to Arizona and Mississippi to New Mexico.

Kindley is accused of stopping in secluded locations, attacking the handcuffed women, threatening them and warning them no one would believe them if they complained.

It was unclear Thursday if Kindley has a lawyer.

