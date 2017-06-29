Long before airtankers, firefighting had the Pulaski

It's fire season in Arizona and the TV coverage is everywhere: fire engines zipping by, helicopters scooping up water and huge airtankers dropping massive loads of fire retardant.

But long before these crucial firefighting tools were on your TV screen, a simple idea was born that has helped saved countless lives, homes and forests.

It's called the Pulaski: part ax and part hoe. You can chop with it, you can dig with it.

The Pulaski tool is used by hotshot crews (and others) working deep in the fire clearing brush and digging fire breaks in the dirt. The idea is to rob the blaze of fuel with this tool and put a barrier between the fire, homes and other assets.

The idea of this multipurpose ax for firefighting was invented in the early 1900s, according to the U.S. Forest Service, by a man who was somewhat of a legend.

Edward Pulaski worked for the Forest Service and was on The Great Fire of 1910, aka The Big Burn. That fire burned more than 3 million acres in Washington, Idaho and Montana!

Legend has it Pulaski and his men were trapped on The Big Burn when he ordered them to hide in an abandoned mine shaft. He was so certain they would die he threatened to shoot anyone who left the crowded space.

After being injured in that fire, Pulaski took some time to refine firefighting tools into something that would later be known as the Pulaski.

It's crazy to think even with all of the technology used to fight fires today, a simple tool invented more than 100 years ago is still on the front lines of just about every wildfire burning in America.

Thank you, Ed Pulaski, for your heroism and ingenuity!

