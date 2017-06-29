Long before airtankers, firefighting had the Pulaski

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

It's fire season in Arizona and the TV coverage is everywhere: fire engines zipping by, helicopters scooping up water and huge airtankers dropping massive loads of fire retardant.

But long before these crucial firefighting tools were on your TV screen, a simple idea was born that has helped saved countless lives, homes and forests.

wiki creative commons

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here for picture of a Pulaski]

It's called the Pulaski: part ax and part hoe. You can chop with it, you can dig with it.

The Pulaski tool is used by hotshot crews (and others) working deep in the fire clearing brush and digging fire breaks in the dirt. The idea is to rob the blaze of fuel with this tool and put a barrier between the fire, homes and other assets.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here for picture of fire crews]

The idea of this multipurpose ax for firefighting was invented in the early 1900s, according to the U.S. Forest Service, by a man who was somewhat of a legend.

Edward Pulaski worked for the Forest Service and was on The Great Fire of 1910, aka The Big Burn. That fire burned more than 3 million acres in Washington, Idaho and Montana!

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here for picture of Edward Pulaski ]

Legend has it Pulaski and his men were trapped on The Big Burn when he ordered them to hide in an abandoned mine shaft. He was so certain they would die he threatened to shoot anyone who left the crowded space.

After being injured in that fire, Pulaski took some time to refine firefighting tools into something that would later be known as the Pulaski.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]  

It's crazy to think even with all of the technology used to fight fires today, a simple tool invented more than 100 years ago is still on the front lines of just about every wildfire burning in America.

Thank you, Ed Pulaski, for your heroism and ingenuity!

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here for picture of firefighters with Pulaskis]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:35:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

  • My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >
    •   