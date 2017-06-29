Shakira will visit Phoenix in upcoming world tour

Colombian superstar singer Shakira will visit Phoenix this winter as part of her 'El Dorado' World Tour, presented by Rakuten.

WHEN(ever): February 3

WHERE(ever): Talking Stick Resort Arena

Tickets for the show will be on sale on Friday, June 30.

Her tour kicks off on Nov. 8 in Cologne, Germany and will feature many of her catalog hits. The North American leg of the tour will start on Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida, and will end on Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.

Over her lengthy music career, Shakira has won 12 Grammy Awards and recorded internationally-famous songs like 'Hips Don't Lie' and 'Whenever, Wherever.' 'El Dorado' marks Shakira's 11th album.

