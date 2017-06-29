Independence Day weekend will be free of highway construction closures

The Arizona Department of Transportation will not have any highway construction closures during the busy travel period of Independence Day weekend, according to a release from ADOT.

Instead, the department will focus on the safety of holiday travelers, mainly by lowering speed limits in a winding stretch of Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. Speed limits will only be lowered during peak holiday travel periods, however.

Specifically, ADOT will lower the speed limit by 10 mph on northbound I-17 between New River and the Sunset Point Rest Area on Friday, June 30. The same stretch of southbound I-17 will also by lowered by 10 mph, except this will take place on Tuesday, July 4.

The new reduced speed limits will be conveyed by temporary signs, According to ADOT. The lowered speed limits are an attempt to prevent collisions that can close highways and cause lengthy traffic delays. In 2016, there were 14 fatal crashes over the holiday weekend.

While no closures scheduled during the holiday weekend, existing work zone restrictions with lane reductions will still be happening, the release said. This affects a 30-mile stretch of Interstate 40 east of Kingman and some of the I-40 near Twin Arrows.

ADOT offers real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, through its twitter feed @ArizonaDOT, or by calling 511.

