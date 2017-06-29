Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has announced a consumer fraud lawsuit against a jet ski rental company.

The lawsuit names Malows Jet Ski Rentals, LLC, and its owner Fariba Badre and manager Mahriar Akbari.

The company, located in Bullhead City, is accused of using misleading advertisements and charging consumers far more than advertised prices.

Brnovich says the defendants allegedly advertised "$65 ALL DAY" jet ski rentals but charged up to $225 for jet ski rentals on Fridays, weekends, and holidays.

The company's ads also allegedly failed to disclose additional fees to launch and recover the jet skis and gasoline charges.

In addition, the lawsuit accuses the defendants of:

Refusing to refund consumers' refundable deposits even when the consumers did not cause damage to jet skis or did not owe the full amount of the deposit.

Charging consumers for damage to rentals that were damaged prior to the rental.

Overcharging consumers for gasoline based on the wrong size gasoline tank.

The State's lawsuit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, asks the defendants to pay consumer restitution, attorneys' fees, and a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation of the Consumer Fraud Act.

AZ Consumer Fraud Lawsuit Filed Against Jet Ski Rental Company https://t.co/xGzjwGoGJB pic.twitter.com/TxQVJlleEa — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 27, 2017

