Don't be a lobster: 7 tips to prevent and treat sunburn

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, just one blistering sunburn during childhood or adolescence can nearly double a person's chance of developing melanoma, also known as skin cancer.

It's an all too familiar story.

You slathered on the SPF before spending several hours at the pool, but by the end of the day, your skin was beet red. Or maybe you were grilling in the backyard, didn't apply any sunscreen, and an hour later, your skin ended up getting cooked even more than the steak.

Every day that I'm giving a forecast on 3TV or CBS 5, you'll usually hear me utter the phrase "wear sunscreen" at least once or twice. Unfortunately, I don't always follow my own advice and have ended up with an unintentional pink glow on my face after a morning live shot.

Even on cloudy days, sunburn can happen. So how does one avoid getting fried?

USE SUNSCREEN GENEROUSLY

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, a good rule of thumb is to use an SPF 30 or greater. Apply it about 30 minutes before going outside. Reapply it every two hours or more, especially if you're sweating or swimming. If you're going to use a spray sunscreen, apply a heavy coating and rub it in thoroughly.

KNOW YOUR MEDICATIONS

Common prescriptions and over the counter drugs can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight. Speak with your doctor or pharmacist about these side effects.

COVER UP

You know that cute, over-sized beach hat you bought? Wear it. Consider throwing on some light-weight, loose-fitting clothes that will cover all of you, including arms and legs, when working outdoors.

Nobody's perfect. Sometimes you're going to get burned. So if you do, there are several steps you can take to help soothe your skin.

APPLY A COLD COMPRESS

A damp towel on your skin several times a day, or a cool bath, will help reduce some of the heat from your skin.

USE ALOE VERA

Aloe will soothe your burning skin. It will also keep moisture in and help prevent peeling.

HYDRATE

Sunburns will dry you out, so drink more water than usual to help prevent dehydration.

IF THE SUNBURN IS REALLY PAINFUL

Take ibuprofen to help reduce discomfort and redness.

