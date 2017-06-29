McDowell Road reopens after train derailment

McDowell Road reopened between 19th Avenue and I-17 at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning after being shutdown Thursday due to a train derailment.

The Arizona Corporation Commission’s Safety Division is investigating the derailment.

When the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train derailed, one car nearly toppled over.

The following restrictions were put in place:

Eastbound and westbound McDowell Road between Interstate I-17 and 19 th Avenue until at least midnight.

Avenue until at least midnight. Access to Grand Avenue from northbound 19 th Avenue is closed

Avenue is closed Access from Grand Avenue to McDowell is also closed.

The Commission’s Railroad Section inspectors have been on the scene most of the day.

It is likely that it will take some time before the cause can be determined.

The Commission has eight inspectors who inspect railroad operations statewide. Each has a designated practice; mechanical equipment, tracks, hazardous materials, operating practices, and signals.

No one was injured in the accident.

The last of the barricades are being removed now. Traffic around 19th Ave. and McDowell is open in all directions. #PhxTraffic — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 30, 2017

McDowell Rd eastbound remains closed between I-17 and 19th Ave because of a derailed train. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/n7G9MXbEqt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2017

Train derailment at McDowell Rd and 19th Ave in Phoenix. Avoid area. No one hurt. pic.twitter.com/K2ziCMFL4t — Jason Barry (@jasonbarrytv) June 29, 2017

RT @ArizonaDOT: McDowell Rd e/bound closed at I-17 because of a train derailment on McDowell at 19th Ave/Grand Ave. pic.twitter.com/gjQajXe5va — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 29, 2017

