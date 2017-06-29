McDowell Road reopens after train derailment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

McDowell Road reopened between 19th Avenue and I-17 at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning after being shutdown Thursday due to a train derailment.

The Arizona Corporation Commission’s Safety Division is investigating the derailment.

When the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train derailed, one car nearly toppled over.

The following restrictions were put in place:

  •          Eastbound and westbound McDowell Road between Interstate I-17 and 19thAvenue until at least midnight.  
  •          Access to Grand Avenue from northbound 19th Avenue is closed
  •          Access from Grand Avenue to McDowell is also closed.

The Commission’s Railroad Section inspectors have been on the scene most of the day.

 It is likely that it will take some time before the cause can be determined. 

The Commission has eight inspectors who inspect railroad operations statewide.  Each has a designated practice; mechanical equipment, tracks, hazardous materials, operating practices, and signals.  

No one was injured in the accident.

