3 On Your Side recoups $10K in June for viewers

3 On Your Side's goal is to get your hard-earned money back for you. However, when we can't, we still get justice in other ways.

For example, 3 On Your Side was on the scene when Bryan Hayden was arrested by police. We've profiled him before for taking $67,000 from Matt Sargent and his wife for a remodeling job. Hayden allegedly abandoned the project, but kept all their money.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors, along with Department of Public Safety investigators, eventually charged Hayden with contracting without a license, and two felonies including theft and fraudulent schemes. A previous court order required Hayden to repay the Sargents. But, the couple says Hayden has only returned a few hundred dollars.

However, Sargent says knowing Bryan Hayden has been arrested and is now charged with two additional felonies is somewhat satisfying. "I have been incredibly impressed with 3 On Your Side and your ability to get results,” Sargent said. “If there's one thing you did, it's keep other people from being in our situation."

3 On Your Side helped Jody Clute get $1,500. Her air conditioner went out and she says her home warranty company called Choice Home Warranty refused to pay some of the cost to replace it.

However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Choice Home Warranty changed its mind and mailed Clute a $1,500 check which is the maximum amount the policy pays out. Clute says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side for getting her money. “I have no intention of buying a warranty again. They don't do any good," she told us.

3 On Your Side also helped out Erasmo Ysasi. He filed his taxes and was supposed to receive a $1,285 refund from the Arizona Department of Revenue back in March.

However, nearly three months later, he says the agency was telling him they had no record that he actually filed his taxes and that refund wouldn't be happening.

But, after 3 On Your Side contacted the Arizona Department of Revenue, the agency discovered the problem and immediately mailed Ysasi his $1,285 check. “I watch 3 On Your Side and I see that they get a lot of problems solved for people that just don't have the access to it,” he said.

And finally, 3 On Your Side helped Monica Dunham get a new stove worth $700. Her original Kenmore stove stopped working when the glass top cracked and splintered.

Even though she had an extended warranty with Sears, the retailer refused to fix it. However, once 3 On Your Side contacted Sears and asked the retailer to investigate, they changed their mind and delivered Dunham a new $700 Kenmore oven, meaning she's not out of pocket anything. “I'm quite pleased! It wouldn't have happened without you, 3 On Your Side really came through for me!"

And when you look back on the month of June 3 On Your Side was able to recoup nearly $10,110 for our viewers. For the year so far, it amounts to nearly $68,768.

