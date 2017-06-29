Evacuation for Mayer lifted, road closures remain

The evacuation for the community of Mayer will be lifted as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29. Please note there are significant road closures still in place.

Access to the community of Mayer will only be from the south. S.R. 69 will be open from I-17 north to Central Avenue in Mayer. S.R. 69 will be closed at Central Avenue to all traffic heading north. To the north, the other closure point for S.R. 69 remains in effect at the intersection of S.R.169 and S.R. 69.

No southbound traffic will be allowed on S.R. 69 south of S.R. 169. The High Chaparral community and Poland Junction, both east and west of S.R. 69, are still under full evacuation.

To access Mayer from the north side of the closure, the community is advised that they should take S.R. 69 south to S.R. 169, S.R. 169 east to I-17, I-17 south to S.R. 69, and then S.R. 69 north into Mayer.

The closure for S.R. 69 remains necessary as firefighters will be completing burnout operations along the roadway north of Poland Junction. These actions are required to create a fire break to help protect the communities to the north.

The following communities remain under mandatory evacuation: Pine Flat, Breezy Pines, Poland Junction, Chauncey Ranch Rd., Mt. Union, Walker, Upper Blue Hills, Potato Patch, Dewey west of S.R. 69, and Mountain Pine Acres.

All cooperating partners involved in the closure and firefighting operations wish to thank the community for their patience and understanding. They realize the inconvenience created by evacuations and are working diligently to open communities as soon as safely possible.

