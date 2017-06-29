Police ID driver of stolen car that led to deadly crash

Authorities say an 18-year-old Mexican citizen who told police he's in the United States illegally is accused of fleeing from police following a purse-snatching and causing an auto wreck that killed a pedestrian Thursday.

Phoenix police say Brian Israel Morales-Diaz was driving a car that collided with an SUV and a Valley Metro bus after running a red light at the intersection of 44th Street and McDowell.

The collision caused the SUV to fatally strike a woman that was standing on a median.

The bus driver has no reported injuries while the SUV driver sustained pain to her left are and back.

Officers detained Morales-Dias and two girls, but one female suspect and one male suspect got away.

According to police, the car reportedly was stolen and had sped away from a park where a woman's purse was snatched.

He said that was the reason he ran from the police in the first place in fear of being caught for being in the U.S. illegally.

Morales-Diaz remains jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and other crimes after making an initial court appearance Sunday.

Phoenix units are on scene of an accident at 44th St and Mcdowell. This started with a PD chase where the vehicle being pursued crashed. pic.twitter.com/LT8uc3iNyB — Jaime Cerreta (@cerretanews) June 29, 2017

CLOSED: 44th St and McDowell Rd, the intersection is CLOSED due to a crash.. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) June 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.