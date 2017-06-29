Goodwin Fire: How you can help fire victims

Arizonans are known for coming together to help each other when disaster strikes, and it’s no different with the Goodwin Fire.

To that end, we have teamed up with The Salvation Army to help those affected by the fire raging south of Prescott -- both residents and first responders.

It doesn’t take much – just whatever spare change you have. You can donate at any Safeway or Albertson’s store.

Your spare change will go to help the fire victims.

If you would prefer to make a donation online, you can do so on The Salvation Army website.

"Monetary donations allow The Salvation Army and other charities the flexibility to quickly and efficiently meet the immediate needs of disaster survivors without incurring many of the costs associated with sorting, packing, transporting and distributing donated goods," the organization's Goodwin Fire Disaster Relief webpage explains.

Together we can make a difference and help the victims of the Goodwin Fire. Because in Arizona, we take care of our own.

