Man shot and killed after possible home invasion, police say

A man was found dead in a Phoenix street after being shot Thursday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was found dead in a Phoenix street after being shot after a possible home invasion early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police were called to the area of 29th Avenue and Taylor Street around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of Phoenix PD, as they arrived on scene, officers received a second call from a few doors down where a homeowner told officers he just shot someone who broke into his house.

Pfohl said the homeowner told police that four masked males broke into his home and there was an exchange of gunfire between him and the suspects. The homeowner said the suspects fled from his house.

The homeowner was not injured. The three remaining suspects are still outstanding.

The homeowner was arrested and will be booked on drug related charges stemming from the investigation, Pfohl said.

