Trend of hot and dry weather continues into the weekend

Seasonably hot and dry weather continues across Arizona, with winds easing up through the remainder of the week.

High pressure southwest of the region is allowing a dry and stable air mass to flow into Arizona from the west. This will prevent storms from developing and keep temperatures near normal through Friday.

High pressure tracks closer to home for the weekend. This will kick up temperatures several degrees.

A trough tracking from the Pacific Northwest toward the Great Basin will produce breezy winds again Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs will drop a degree or two early next week.

As of this update, the monsoon looks to be on hold through at least the 4th of July.

Red Flag Warnings continue through this evening for Mohave County in Northwest Arizona, where SW gusts of 30 to 35 mph are possible, with relative humidity below 10 percent.

Crews battling the Goodwin Fire south of Prescott will see temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon, with light southwesterly winds at five to 10 mph, and relative humidity between 10 and 15 percent.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 108 this afternoon with a low of 80 Friday morning, 108 for Friday, 110 Saturday, 108 Sunday, 107 Monday and 109 Tuesday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.