Chandler PD: Officer shot with bow and arrow, suspect in custody

An officer was shot with a bow and arrow after responding to a welfare check in a Chandler neighborhood around midnight.

According to police, they responded to the home near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard after the suspect told family members he wanted a confrontation with police.

When police arrived, they encountered 32-year-old Thomas Leeper Jr. on the roof of his house dressed in a Kevlar bullet-proof vest and armed with a bow and arrow.

Officers began to set up a perimeter just south of his home when Leeper shot an arrow at an officer, striking him in his forearm.

The officer was transported and treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leeper was arrested and is looking at several charges including aggravated assault, police said.

Last October, Leeper was arrested in connection with a string of Chandler arson fires.

According to court documents, Leeper's trial for the arsons is set to begin in September of 2017.

He faces three felony charges of arson of an occupied structure, one felony count of arson of a structure, and seven felony counts of endangerment.

Court documents also said Leeper confessed to setting the fires in the area near his home, including his next-door neighbor's house.

Leeper has an extensive history with the law, he was convicted of several arsons in 2001 in New Jersey and was sent to a treatment center at the time for juvenile fire setters.

