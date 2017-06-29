1 dead, 1 teen injured in overnight shooting in Tolleson neighborhood

One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in a Tolleson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in a Tolleson neighborhood.

Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting in a Tolleson neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Two groups got into some sort of altercation in front of a house in the neighborhood.

Two males belonging to the same group were transported to the hospital after the altercation, police said.

A 27-year-old man, identified as Guadalupe Tellez Salcido III, was shot once, and died form his injuries. A 15-year-old boy was also shot but suffered minor injuries.

The teenager refused to cooperate with police.

Police said none of the parties involved in the shooting lived in the neighborhood.

There is no suspect information at this time and the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

