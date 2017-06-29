Valley man hoping crystal clear home security video will help nab burglars

A Valley home is ransacked and the criminals' every move is captured by home security cameras. The quality of the video is so good, the victim is hoping someone will recognize the culprits.

"Ten minutes before they broke in, they rang the doorbell. My guess is that's their way of testing if anyone is home or if there are dogs inside," said Nate Wilken.

His two French bulldogs went nuts, barking up a storm, but that was not enough to thwart the break-in.

It was right around noon on Wednesday when Wilken received an alert from his Nest Surveillance system at his home near 20th Street and Osborn.

"There's damage where you can see where they used some sort of crowbar to bypass this part," Wilken said.

One person is seen poking his head inside. It appears that he spots the camera and quickly pulls back. When he re-enters the home, he's covered his face.

"The fact that they saw the camera immediately may have saved some damage or a more thorough pilfering of my stuff," said Wilken.

In all, the two burglars were only inside for about two minutes and you can actually hear one of them telling the other to "hurry up."

Wilken attributes that to his security system.

"I think they may recognize the cameras and understand that you know modern technology people are being alerted," he said.

The two burglars were able to make off with a tablet and some important documents. Trivial items as far as Wilken is concerned.

"I don't care about anything, but the dogs," he said.

Both dogs were unharmed. Wilken called 911 and Phoenix police responded. The video will certainly help with their investigation.

Even though the crooks were able to get away, Wilken says the video quality is too good for them to stay free for long.

"I know somebody is going to recognize them and so calling the police department and getting two more of these guys off the street would be better for all of us," said Wilken.

The next step for him is to increase his level of protection by adding more security to his home. He suggests all homeowners invest in some type of security system to not only help deter criminals, but to help catch them if needed.

Wilken is offering a $1,000 reward to the first person who calls Silent Witness with information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. That number is 480-WITNESS or 480-948-6377.

