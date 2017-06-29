Drone grounds air attack against Goodwin Fire

A drone near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport forced aircraft fighting the Goodwin Fire near Prescott to stay on the ground Wednesday evening. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Apparently, the drone was close enough to the airport where the pilots didn't feel safe so they all couldn't fly. The grounding of the aircraft means fire crews can't use all the resources to fight the wildfire that is burning out of control south of Prescott.

Earlier this week, a drone was spotted near the Boundary Fire northwest of Flagstaff and that stopped aerial operations as well.

The aerial attacks used to battle wildfires can occur between ground level and 200 feet in the air, which is where many hobbyist drones fly.

