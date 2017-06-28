Ahwatukee grandmother stung by scorpion in her bed

People in this Ahwatukee neighborhood say they’ve been noticing more scorpions in the area recently. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Ahwatukee grandmother is out of the hospital and back home after a run-in with a scorpion in her bed.

Mary Wenaas woke early Monday morning to tingling in her hands and feet.

“It progressively got worse,” she said. “Like by the minute.”

Mary’s husband Randy took her to the hospital where doctors quickly found the cause: three stings on her left leg. One of her daughters would later find the scorpion hiding in the bed sheets.

“My whole body was numb; my hands and my feet. Oh my god, it was like glass was in them,” she recalled.

Cell phone video shows the other effect of the scorpion’s venom: Mary was unable to control her eye movements. She said her eyes darted uncontrollably for about four hours.

“It was so weird!” she said with a laugh.

People in this Ahwatukee neighborhood say they’ve been noticing more scorpions in the area recently. Across the street, Megan Larson and her mother found two scorpions Monday while house-sitting for Megan’s sister.

“She warned us that there’s been a lot more scorpions that have been coming into the house,” she said.

The neighborhood is less than a mile from Pecos Road and 32nd Street, where construction on the Loop 202 freeway expansion is underway. Many neighbors have blamed the construction for disturbing scorpion habitat, sending the arachnids scurrying into nearby areas.

