Ahwatukee grandmother stung by scorpion in her bed

Posted: Updated:
An Ahwatukee grandmother is out of the hospital and back home after a run-in with a scorpion in her bed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) An Ahwatukee grandmother is out of the hospital and back home after a run-in with a scorpion in her bed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Mary’s husband Randy took her to the hospital where doctors quickly found the cause: three stings on her left leg. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Mary’s husband Randy took her to the hospital where doctors quickly found the cause: three stings on her left leg. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
People in this Ahwatukee neighborhood say they’ve been noticing more scorpions in the area recently. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) People in this Ahwatukee neighborhood say they’ve been noticing more scorpions in the area recently. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

An Ahwatukee grandmother is out of the hospital and back home after a run-in with a scorpion in her bed. 

Mary Wenaas woke early Monday morning to tingling in her hands and feet.

“It progressively got worse,” she said. “Like by the minute.”

[RELATED: 6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl]

Mary’s husband Randy took her to the hospital where doctors quickly found the cause: three stings on her left leg. One of her daughters would later find the scorpion hiding in the bed sheets.

“My whole body was numb; my hands and my feet. Oh my god, it was like glass was in them,” she recalled.

[RELATED: Swimmin' Scorpions Batman! Woman finds desert critter taking a dip in her pool]

Cell phone video shows the other effect of the scorpion’s venom: Mary was unable to control her eye movements. She said her eyes darted uncontrollably for about four hours.

“It was so weird!” she said with a laugh.

[RELATED: Scorpion control tips from the Garden Guy]

People in this Ahwatukee neighborhood say they’ve been noticing more scorpions in the area recently. Across the street, Megan Larson and her mother found two scorpions Monday while house-sitting for Megan’s sister.

“She warned us that there’s been a lot more scorpions that have been coming into the house,” she said.

[RELATED: Ahwatukee homeowner says freeway expansion making scorpion problem worse]

The neighborhood is less than a mile from Pecos Road and 32nd Street, where construction on the Loop 202 freeway expansion is underway. Many neighbors have blamed the construction for disturbing scorpion habitat, sending the arachnids scurrying into nearby areas.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio