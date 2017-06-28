Red Cross asking for volunteers to help Goodwin Fire victims

The American Red Cross said it is looking for volunteers to help with the shelter for the victims of the Goodwin Fire in Prescott Valley.

To register to be a volunteer, click/tap here.

The Red Cross said it will do an expedited background check for those applying to be a volunteer.

A class and volunteer intake are required for people interested in helping evacuees in the shelter. It's called Shelter Fundamentals and is being held at Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 Long Look Drive, in Prescott Valley. The class starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and lasts four hours.

There is also training for to help out with a "MARK," also known as an Individual Assistance Service Center, which puts all the agencies an individual will need in one location so they will not need to visit each agency separately. This training is open to VOAD (Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster) agencies as well as churches and service organizations. The Red Cross said it needs people to help run the center as well as organizations that have something to do with the disaster. That's at Education Service Agency at 2970 Centerpointe East Drive in Prescott on Wednesday, July 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.

To register, email Flo.Hencken@redcross.org.

For evacuees who would like to let their family members, loved ones, friends know that they are safe and well, they are encouraged to register at www.safeandwell.org. This same web site is available for those searching for a missing loved one, family member, a friend in a disaster area.

