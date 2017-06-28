Historic Grand Canyon cemetery closing to new burials

National Park Service officials say a historic cemetery at the Grand Canyon is closed to new burials because of a lack of space.

The Grand Canyon Pioneer Cemetery is the final resting place for early Grand Canyon pioneers and has nearly 400 individual graves.

The park service says the cemetery is an important part of the national park's history and will be protected and preserved. It's also still open for public visitation.

The cemetery is in the park's south rim and includes a memorial for a June 30, 1956, plane crash over the park that killed 128 people. The remains of 29 passengers were not identified and are buried at the cemetery.

